Colts released LB Tyrell Adams from the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Adams’ stay with the Colts was short-lived as he signed with the team last week for depth purposes. After the team signed defensive end Khalid Kareem from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, they released safety Trevor Denbow.

There’s a chance that Denbow winds up back on the practice squad if he clears waivers Wednesday, which would make sense why the Colts released Adams without an immediate corresponding move.

