Colts release WR Breshad Perriman

The Indianapolis Colts released wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perriman was likely a longshot to make the roster. He was in the competition for one of the final wide receiver spots, but he didn’t make much of a splash during the preseason games.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts go about structuring their wide receiver room with Ashton Dulin out for the season with a torn ACL. They typically keep six wide receivers, but they may opt for only five on the initial roster.

The eight-year veteran will hit free agency in search for another team.

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

