Colts release veteran QB Nick Foles in long-expected move

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts finally made a move Friday that has long been expected, releasing veteran backup quarterback Nick Foles after the first year of the two-year deal he signed last spring.

Foles, brought in by former head coach Frank Reich to be a veteran backup for Matt Ryan, no longer had a clear spot on the depth chart after the Colts used the No. 4 pick on their quarterback, Anthony Richardson, and signed veteran Gardner Minshew to be his backup during free agency.

By making the move, Indianapolis saves $2.1 million on the salary cap, although the Colts do have to carry $1.5 million in dead money. Foles was scheduled to count $3.6 million against the cap.

Nothing about the veteran quarterback’s lone season in Indianapolis went according to plan.

Foles, 34, knew what to expect from Reich, who’d been his offensive coordinator when he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in 2017. If Foles had to start under Reich, he knew how the offense would be tailored to his strengths.

But Jim Irsay’s influence led to Foles being demoted on the depth chart after six games, and Reich was fired three games later, although the veteran backup remained a key veteran voice for several players in the Indianapolis locker room. When new head coach Jeff Saturday arrived, he promoted Foles back to the No. 2 spot, then into the starter’s role for two games, but without the offense changing to fit the veteran quarterback.

Foles struggled, throwing zero touchdown passes and four interceptions in an ugly pair of starts before Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux leveled him, inflicting a rib injury that ended his season.

“It’s a 180, I couldn’t have expected anything that happened this year,” Foles said when he was named the starter in December. “Frank Reich, one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around, is a big reason I came here, and I love him to death. Everything that has transpired is not what I expected, but that’s sort of how life goes. You sort of expect something, and God has a way of changing it on you.”

Foles was clearly not a part of the Colts’ plans under Shane Steichen.

With Foles now gone, the only quarterback remaining on the roster from the 2023 season is third-year passer Sam Ehlinger, who started three games for Indianapolis last season but looks like he will be battling for a roster spot this year behind Richardson and Minshew.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts release veteran QB Nick Foles in long-expected move