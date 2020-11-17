Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 11

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) have a big matchup this week against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium, and they have released their unofficial depth chart for Week 11.

The depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt. It isn’t a perfect representation of the pecking order and is likely to have a few players not listed by the time the game rolls around.

Regardless, here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for Week 11:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

QB

Philip Rivers

Jacoby Brissett

Jacob Eason

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Jordan Wilkins

WR

T.Y. Hilton

Zach Pascal

DeMichael Harris

WR

Marcus Johnson

Michael Pittman Jr.

Dezmon Patmon

TE

Jack Doyle

Mo Alie-Cox

Trey Burton

Noah Togiai

LT

Anthony Castonzo

Chaz Green

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Danny Pinter

RG

Mark Glowinski

RT

Braden Smith

Le'Raven Clark

Notes

  • Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor is listed as the starter, but he has been out-snapped by either Jordan Wilkins or Nyheim Hines in each of the last three weeks.

  • Rookie WR Michael Pittman Jr. is emerging as the offense's WR1 coming off of a breakout performance in Week 10.

  • With TE Jack Doyle still in the concussion protocol, it will be Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton splitting snaps again if the former can't play against the Packers.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

DE

Justin Houston

Ben Banogu

DT

DeForest Buckner

Tyquan Lewis

Sheldon Day

DT

Grover Stewart

Taylor Stallworth

DE

Denico Autry

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Ron'Dell Carter

WILL

Darius Leonard

Jordan Glasgow

MIKE

Anthony Walker Jr.

Zaire Franklin

SAM

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

CB

Rock Ya-Sin

T.J. Carrie

NCB

Kenny Moore II

Isaiah Rodgers

CB

Xavier Rhodes

Tremon Smith

FS

Julian Blackmon

George Odum

SS

Khari Willis

Tavon Wilson

Notes

  • As stated above, the depth chart doesn't always represent the pecking order. DE Ben Banogu is listed on the second team behind Justin Houston but has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks.

  • The Colts waived DT Sheldon Day after activating DE Kemoko Turay on Tuesday but the team hasn't updated the depth chart.

Specialists

Pos.

First

Second

P

Rigoberto Sanchez

PK

Rodrigo Blankenship

H

Rigoberto Sanchez

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Isaiah Rodgers

Notes

  • No changes to the specialists

