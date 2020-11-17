Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) have a big matchup this week against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium, and they have released their unofficial depth chart for Week 11.

The depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt. It isn’t a perfect representation of the pecking order and is likely to have a few players not listed by the time the game rolls around.

Regardless, here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for Week 11:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Philip Rivers Jacoby Brissett Jacob Eason RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Jordan Wilkins WR T.Y. Hilton Zach Pascal DeMichael Harris WR Marcus Johnson Michael Pittman Jr. Dezmon Patmon TE Jack Doyle Mo Alie-Cox Trey Burton Noah Togiai LT Anthony Castonzo Chaz Green LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Danny Pinter RG Mark Glowinski RT Braden Smith Le'Raven Clark

Notes

Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor is listed as the starter, but he has been out-snapped by either Jordan Wilkins or Nyheim Hines in each of the last three weeks.

Rookie WR Michael Pittman Jr. is emerging as the offense's WR1 coming off of a breakout performance in Week 10.

With TE Jack Doyle still in the concussion protocol, it will be Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton splitting snaps again if the former can't play against the Packers.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third DE Justin Houston Ben Banogu DT DeForest Buckner Tyquan Lewis Sheldon Day DT Grover Stewart Taylor Stallworth DE Denico Autry Al-Quadin Muhammad Ron'Dell Carter WILL Darius Leonard Jordan Glasgow MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. Zaire Franklin SAM Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed CB Rock Ya-Sin T.J. Carrie NCB Kenny Moore II Isaiah Rodgers CB Xavier Rhodes Tremon Smith FS Julian Blackmon George Odum SS Khari Willis Tavon Wilson

Notes

As stated above, the depth chart doesn't always represent the pecking order. DE Ben Banogu is listed on the second team behind Justin Houston but has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks.

The Colts waived DT Sheldon Day after activating DE Kemoko Turay on Tuesday but the team hasn't updated the depth chart.

Specialists

Pos. First Second P Rigoberto Sanchez PK Rodrigo Blankenship H Rigoberto Sanchez LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines Isaiah Rodgers

Notes