Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) have a big matchup this week against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium, and they have released their unofficial depth chart for Week 11.
The depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt. It isn’t a perfect representation of the pecking order and is likely to have a few players not listed by the time the game rolls around.
Regardless, here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for Week 11:
Offense
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Philip Rivers
Jacoby Brissett
Jacob Eason
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
Jordan Wilkins
WR
T.Y. Hilton
Zach Pascal
DeMichael Harris
WR
Marcus Johnson
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dezmon Patmon
TE
Jack Doyle
Mo Alie-Cox
Trey Burton
Noah Togiai
LT
Anthony Castonzo
Chaz Green
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Danny Pinter
RG
Mark Glowinski
RT
Braden Smith
Le'Raven Clark
Notes
Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor is listed as the starter, but he has been out-snapped by either Jordan Wilkins or Nyheim Hines in each of the last three weeks.
Rookie WR Michael Pittman Jr. is emerging as the offense's WR1 coming off of a breakout performance in Week 10.
With TE Jack Doyle still in the concussion protocol, it will be Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton splitting snaps again if the former can't play against the Packers.
Defense
AP Photo/Ben Margot
Pos.
First
Second
Third
DE
Justin Houston
Ben Banogu
DT
DeForest Buckner
Tyquan Lewis
Sheldon Day
DT
Grover Stewart
Taylor Stallworth
DE
Denico Autry
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Ron'Dell Carter
WILL
Darius Leonard
Jordan Glasgow
MIKE
Anthony Walker Jr.
Zaire Franklin
SAM
Bobby Okereke
E.J. Speed
CB
Rock Ya-Sin
T.J. Carrie
NCB
Kenny Moore II
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
Xavier Rhodes
Tremon Smith
FS
Julian Blackmon
George Odum
SS
Khari Willis
Tavon Wilson
Notes
As stated above, the depth chart doesn't always represent the pecking order. DE Ben Banogu is listed on the second team behind Justin Houston but has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks.
The Colts waived DT Sheldon Day after activating DE Kemoko Turay on Tuesday but the team hasn't updated the depth chart.
Specialists
AP Photo/Brett Carlsen
Pos.
First
Second
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship
H
Rigoberto Sanchez
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Isaiah Rodgers
Notes
No changes to the specialists