Colts release two

After adding some help at tight end and receiver recently, the Colts removed a couple of players from their depth chart there.

The team announced that tight end Billy Brown and wide receiver Steve Ishmael had been waived.

Brown spent last year on injured reserve, and was on the Colts’ and Eagles’ practice squad in 2018. Ishmael also spent last year on IR, after bouncing between the practice squad and active roster in 2018 without playing in a game.

The Colts signed former Bears tight end Trey Burton, and used a second-round pick on wideout Michael Pittman Jr., as they try to put more pieces around new quarterback Philip Rivers.

