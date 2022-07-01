Colts release tickets for the joint training camp practices with the Lions

There will not be any joint practice sessions in Allen Park during the Detroit Lions’ 2022 training camp this summer. But fans who want to see the Lions butt heads with another team on the practice field can make the short drive to Indianapolis to catch the Lions and Colts practicing together in advance of their preseason matchup.

The Colts have now made tickets available for the practice sessions against the Lions. Tickets are free but are required for entry at the Colts training facility north of Indianapolis. There are two dates with availability, August 17th and 18th.

It’s a worthwhile trip if you are interested. The Colts training facility is on a massive sports campus that includes multitudes of sports fields as well as the Indiana Pacers training facility, and it’s a very welcoming environment.