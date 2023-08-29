Colts release TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Indianapolis Colts released tight end Ricky Seals-Jones ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, first reported by Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

In what was an extremely crowded tight end room, Seals-Jones had a very small chance of making the roster. He signed with the Colts just before the start of the preseason but dealt with a foot/ankle injury for the majority of the time he was with the team.

The Colts are releasing veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 29, 2023

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

