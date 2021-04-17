Colts release statement on shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts released a statement Friday on the shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday night that included eight deaths and several wounded.

Once again, our hearts are broken by another senseless tragedy. We at the Colts are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific act that took place last night in our city. We join the entire Indianapolis community in mourning those who lost their lives and praying for all those who are or will be impacted over the weeks and months to come. We send our thoughts to our friends at FedEx who are hurting so much this morning, and we pray for their health and healing. The victims and survivors are our friends and neighbors, and one can only imagine the nightmare their families are living through this morning. But we have no doubt that our community will rally around them with the support they need to help put their lives back together and to hopefully someday find peace.

Late Thursday night, a gunman opened fire at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis. Officials say the shooter randomly opened fire in the parking lot without an immediate confrontation and then continued to shoot inside the building.

Officials confirmed eight fatal victims along with five that were taken to the hospital with gunshot or shrapnel wounds.

