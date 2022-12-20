Colts release sixth-round pick DT Curtis Brooks

The Indianapolis Colts released defensive tackle Curtis Brooks from the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

A sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, there was some hope after the selection was made that Brooks would carve out a role as an interior pass rusher on the defensive line.

However, Brooks failed to make the initial 53-man roster after training camp and the preseason and spent the entirety of his rookie campaign on the practice squad.

It’s rare for late Day 3 picks in the draft to have long and productive careers, but Brooks’ athleticism gave him a chance to be a rotational player.

Instead, the Colts will part ways with a 2022 draft pick for the first time.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire