Colts release second unofficial preseason depth chart

The Indianapolis Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason Tuesday ahead of the matchup against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There was one noteworthy change to the depth chart from the first chart released ahead of the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. The Colts officially named rookie Anthony Richardson the starting quarterback.

Depth charts released by the teams are considered unofficial, and we certainly should take them with a grain of salt. There is some truth to the depth charts, but the order of players doesn’t always correlate to the order in which they actually will play.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart released by the team ahead of the second preseason game:

Offense

Defense

Specialists

