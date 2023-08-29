Colts release S Ronnie Harrison

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to release S Ronnie Harrison ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Harrison joined the Colts’ roster very late in the process. He was signed during the preseason due to the injuries the team was dealing with between Rodney Thomas II and Julian Blackmon. However, both have been healthy since the preseason finale. It was a long shot for Harrison to make the roster.

With Thomas and Blackmon leading the position and with Nick Cross emerging as a solid versatile piece, Harrison will likely be looking for a new home in 2023. He could be a candidate as a veteran on the practice squad, but that remains to be seen.

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire