Colts release Rodgers, Berry in wake of gambling violations

Jun. 29—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive lineman Rashod Berry on Thursday, just hours after the NFL announced the players would be suspended indefinitely for violations of the league's gambling policy.

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor also received an indefinite ban, and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for six games.

Rodgers, Berry and Taylor — who was released by the Lions in May — were found to have placed bets on NFL games. Petit-Frere's infraction involved wagering on non-league games while inside the team's facility.

While increasing its partnership with sports betting apps and sportsbooks overall, the NFL prohibits gambling by players under six specific criteria.

Players can not bet on NFL games. They can not place wagers at the team facility or while traveling for a road game or staying at team hotel. They are forbidden to place bets through a proxy, and they can't share "inside information" from the team, enter a sportsbook during the season or play daily fantasy football.

Rodgers' case has been the most high profile of several recent incidents because he is the first known active player to make a bet involving his team.

ESPN's David Purdum reported Thursday that Rodgers placed a $1,000 wager on the over/under for rushing yards for a Colts running back. It reportedly was the largest of some 100 bets Rogers made through an account set up by an acquaintance, and the cornerback won the wager.

According to Purdum, the majority of Rodgers' bets were less than $50.

Indianapolis moved swiftly to cut ties with the players on its roster after news of the suspensions was released.

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a release. "The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

Thursday's suspensions bring the total to 10 players banned by the league for gambling violations over the last two years.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of last season after making bets with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Ridley reportedly made one bet on a parlay that included the Falcons while he was not with the team on injured reserve.

He was traded to Jacksonville in November and re-instated in March.

The three players given indefinite bans Thursday can't apply for re-instatement until the end of the 2023 season.

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely earlier this year for betting on NFL games, and Detroit wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game bans for wagering inside the team facility.

Cephus, Moore and Berryhill were subsequently released.

"It's a hard topic to even speak on right now just because of how sensitive it is around the league," Colts linebacker E.J. Speed said June 7. "But right now I would just encourage everybody just don't gamble. ... It's not worth it."

Rodgers was in line to become a full-time starter for the first time this season.

The 25-year-old cornerback made a career-high nine starts last year and was scheduled to earn more than $2.7 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

A sixth-round pick out of Massachusetts in 2020, he had 90 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries over three seasons in Indianapolis.

An already thin and youthful defensive secondary will become even more so without Rodgers in the mix.

Rookies JuJu Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones are expected to compete with second-year undrafted free agents Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. for the two outside roles.

Berry was in his first year with the Colts and hadn't appeared in a regular season game since the 2021 season with the Lions.

After coming into the league as an undrafted tight end out of Ohio State with the New England Patriots in 2020, he switched to outside linebacker before being waived by Detroit in May 2022.

Berry also spent time on the Jaguars' practice squad last season and was making the move to the defensive line with Indianapolis.