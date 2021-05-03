Colts release RB Paul Perkins

The Indianapolis Colts released running back Paul Perkins, the team announced Monday.

Perkins signed a reserve/futures contract with the Colts this offseason, joining a room that already had Joanthan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Then the Colts re-signed Marlon Mack to a one-year deal for insurance in the backfield.

Perkins was a fourth-round pick with the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL draft. He registered just five starts during his career with the team, which consisted of just two seasons. He also spent four games with the Detroit Lions in 2019.

The Colts have full running back room and also gave undrafted rookie free agent Deon Jackson a massive signing bonus so it was unlikely that Perkins was going to crack the roster.

Expect a few more players to be released in the coming days when the Colts sign a handful of undrafted rookie free agents.

Related