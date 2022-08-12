Colts release OL Jason Spriggs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jason Spriggs
    Jason Spriggs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Danny Pinter
    Danny Pinter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts released offensive lineman Jason Spriggs, the team announced Friday.

Even though Spriggs had been working as the backup right guard behind starter Danny Pinter, the Colts got a head start on their roster cuts. Following Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Colts will have until Tuesday to release five players from the 90-man roster.

With Spriggs released, it could mean that second-year offensive lineman Will Fries is closer to solidifying a roster spot as a depth piece along the offensive line.

Spriggs will now have the rest of the preseason to find another job with a different team.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts ranked 17th in Touchdown Wire's preseason power rankings

Colts want Quenton Nelson's extension done 'hopefully this month'

Colts' Matt Ryan to play 'maybe a quarter' in preseason opener

List

Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 10

 

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories