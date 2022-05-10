The Colts confirmed the signing of tackle Dennis Kelly on Tuesday and the announcement of that move came with word of four cuts they’ve made to their 90-man roster.

Linebacker Malik Jefferson and tackle Shon Coleman were released while tight ends Farrod Green and Eli Wolf were waived. The Colts hold their rookie minicamp this week and need the roster space for undrafted rookie additions.

Jefferson signed with the Colts last year and appeared in one game during the regular season. The 2018 Bengals third-round pick has also spent time with the Browns, Chargers, and Titans.

Coleman started every game for the Browns in 2017, but has not appeared in a regular season game since that year came to an end. Green played one game for the Colts in 2020 and Wolf has never appeared in a regular season game.

Colts release Malik Jefferson, Shon Coleman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk