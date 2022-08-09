Colts release first unofficial depth chart

The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of training camp Tuesday ahead of the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The key word to take from that is the word “unofficial.” The way players are listed on the depth chart can mean several things. Sometimes it doesn’t mean anything at all, and it’s just words on a page.

But it has become something of a formality for us to dig deep into a depth chart that likely has little value.

Starting on the offensive side of the ball, here’s the depth chart going into the first preseason game:

There aren’t many surprises here. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce is listed as a starter alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell. Meanwhile, rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree appears to be the No. 3 tight end over fellow rookie Jelani Woods.

It is a bit interesting to see undrafted rookie Ryan Van Demark listed as the backup right tackle over Dennis Kelly. Another reason why it’s important to not look too deep into these types of things.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart on the defensive side of the ball:

Rookie safety Nick Cross is listed as a starter over Rodney McLeod while Ben Banogu is listed as the second string edge rusher over Dayo Odeyingbo. The latter is one of the situations to not overthink. The Colts love Odeyingbo, and he shouldn’t be considered on the roster bubble.

Seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II was drafted as a cornerback but is listed on the depth chart as a safety. Considering the crowded cornerback room, that’s an interesting development to keep an eye on if he winds up seeing more work at safety.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for the specialists entering the preseason opener:

No surprises there.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Shaquille Leonard's status for Week 1 still unclear Colts' Parris Campbell held out with tight hamstring Colts' tight-knit offensive line welcoming new pieces

Story continues

List

7 takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire