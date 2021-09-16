Colts release fifth-round pick Shawn Davis from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad and in a corresponding move released fifth-round pick safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Wilcox was waived by the Colts on Tuesday when they signed safety Andrew Sendejo. After clearing waivers, the Colts are bringing him back to the practice squad.

The big news here is the release of Davis. The Colts used their fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft to select the safety out of Florida, but it seems his time with the team will be short-lived.

Davis is an athletic player but struggled to make an impact during training camp and the preseason. He dealt with a hamstring injury early on in camp and failed to show signs of promise during the preseason.

The smallest draft class of Chris Ballard’s tenure to this point got even smaller on Thursday with the release of Davis.

