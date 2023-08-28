Colts release C Dakoda Shepley, waive DT Caleb Sampson

The Indianapolis Colts made two more cuts Monday as they work to get the roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Those two moves include releasing center Dakoda Shepley and waiving defensive tackle Caleb Sampson.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reported the Colts are releasing Shepley, who joined the team in January as a waiver claim.

#Colts are releasing center-guard Dakoda Shepley, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported the Colts are waiving Sampson, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas. The team hopes to bring him onto the practice squad.

Colts are waiving defensive tackle Caleb Sampson, per source. Possibility of coming back to practice squad. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 28, 2023

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

