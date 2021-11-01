The Colts are down to two quarterbacks on their active roster.

The team announced a handful of roster moves on Monday, including the release of Brett Hundley from the 53-man roster. Hundley signed with the Colts this summer and joined their practice squad after being released at the cut to 53 players. He was signed to the active roster in mid-October and did not appear in any games.

Sam Ehlinger is now the only quarterback behind Carson Wentz.

In addition to releasing Huntley, the Colts also opened a roster spot by placing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

As previously reported, the Colts signed safety Josh Jones off their practice squad. They rounded out the day’s moves by also signing running back Deon Johnson off that roster.

Colts release Brett Hundley, put Tyquan Lewis on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk