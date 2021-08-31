Colts release Brett Hundley

Jacob Eason might be a little lonely on the field this week at practice.

Even with Carson Wentz out on the COVID-19 list and Sam Ehlinger out with a knee sprain, the Colts have released quarterback Brett Hundley, per Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. That leaves Eason as the only available QB on the team’s roster.

Hundley signed with the Colts in late July after Wentz had to undergo foot surgery. He didn’t appear in Indianapolis’ first two preseason matchups, but played the majority of snaps in last week’s finale against Detroit. Hundley completed six of his 12 passes for 52 yards and rushed six times for 30 yards.

Hundley has appeared in 18 games over his career, starting nine for the Packers in 2017. He’s completed 59 percent of his passes in his career for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

