Colts regain lead 24-21 over Titans

The Colts and Titans are headed to the fourth quarter in a barnburner.

The Titans took their first lead 21-17 on a 5-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Colts answered before the end of the quarter to take a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Carson Wentz‘s underthrown pass drew a 41-yard pass interference penalty on Amani Hooker as Zach Pascal tried to come back for the ball.

Jack Doyle scored on a 5-yard pass from Wentz on the next play. The touchdown play featured Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in the backfield before Hines went in motion. The eye candy left Doyle wide open.

