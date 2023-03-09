Colts recently met with Hawaii OT Ilm Manning

The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to add depth to the offensive line, and they recently met with Hawaii offensive tackle Ilm Manning ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

In an interview with Melo, Manning discussed the team’s he has met with during the pre-draft process. The Colts were among those teams, though it’s unclear what kind of meeting was held.

Manning spent his entire career at Hawaii playing left tackle and proved to be a durable player during his time, starting 60 of 62 games in college.

While having that experience at left tackle is certainly intriguing, teams may want to kick him inside considering his size. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, there’s a chance Manning moves to guard or center in the NFL. And he has no qualms about doing so.

“I stayed at left tackle because they told me I was the best offensive lineman they had. I have heard from various scouts that I’ll be moving inside at the next level though,” Manning said in the interview. “I can play both center and guard. That’s where I’ve been practicing throughout the pre-draft process. I’ve been working almost exclusively inside. It’s been a fun process. I’m getting the technique down. It’s been challenging, but fun. Working with coach Torrian Wilson, who played in the league, has taught me a lot. He’s been cleaning my technique up.”

Manning likely would be a Day 3 target for the Colts, and they have an affinity for offensive line prospects who move well even if they are a bit undersized.

Hawaii’s pro day was conducted March 8, so we should get a look at his measurements soon, but Manning will be a player to keep an eye on during Day 3 of the draft.

