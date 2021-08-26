Colts reach injury settlement with DE Damontre Moore

The Indianapolis Colts reached an injury settlement with veteran defensive end Damontre Moore on Wednesday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Moore was placed on the injured reserve list on Aug. 17 following the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. This move helped the team get the roster down to the 85-player limit. With the settlement, Moore will become a free agent and will no longer be on the Colts’ injured reserve list.

The veteran was a third-round pick with the New York Giants in 2013, spending three seasons in the Meadowlands.

He’s spent time with the Giants (2013–2015), Miami Dolphins (2015), Oakland Raiders (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Dallas Cowboys (2017), Oakland Raiders (2018), San Diego Fleet (2019) and San Francisco 49ers (2019).

In 66 career games (no starts), Moore has 11.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback hits.

