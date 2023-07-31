Colts RB Zack Moss will likely miss six weeks with broken arm

WESTFIELD — Zack Moss suffered a broken arm in practice Monday and will likely miss six weeks, a source with knowledge of the injury confirmed to IndyStar, leaving the Colts without their top two running backs at the start of training camp.

If Moss is able to return to the lineup in six weeks, the timetable puts him close to returning for the team’s Sept. 10 season opener, albeit after missing almost all of training camp and all three preseason games.

The veteran back turned in arguably the best stretch of his career after coming over to Indianapolis in the Nyheim Hines trade last season, rushing for 365 yards, 4.8 yards per carry and a touchdown in eight games with the Colts, including three consecutive starts to end the season in place of injured star Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor, whose desire for a contract extension has been the central story of training camp so far, has not practiced yet in training camp. The former first team All-Pro has been on the active/physically unable to perform list.

