Colts RB Zack Moss fined for celebration of dunking ball after touchdown against Titans
Zack Moss was fined $6.3k for this… pic.twitter.com/6f4pN2FfCF
— Colts Militia (@coltsmilitia_) October 14, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL fined Colts running back Zack Moss $6,330 for dunking the ball over the crossbar after his second touchdown last week against the Titans.Moss was in the middle of a career-best performance, rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a game that began with a 56-yard TD run.But the NFL has outlawed dunking over the crossbar, and Moss’s celebration fit the bill.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zack Moss fined for dunking football in Colts Week 5 win over Titans