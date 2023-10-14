Colts RB Zack Moss fined for celebration of dunking ball after touchdown against Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL fined Colts running back Zack Moss $6,330 for dunking the ball over the crossbar after his second touchdown last week against the Titans.Moss was in the middle of a career-best performance, rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a game that began with a 56-yard TD run.But the NFL has outlawed dunking over the crossbar, and Moss’s celebration fit the bill.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zack Moss fined for dunking football in Colts Week 5 win over Titans