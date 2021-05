Colts RB says team would have welcomed Tebow signing: ‘In our locker room it doesn’t matter who you

Associated Press

Carson Wentz spent the past two weeks working out in a whole new world. The quarterback found his way around the Indianapolis Colts complex, talked football with a different set of coaches, got acclimated to calling plays in a new huddle and started relearning coach Frank Reich's offense. “I think getting to know guys is a big part of camaraderie and chemistry in the locker room and not just how you’re doing but getting to know their family, their life, their faith so we can really trust each other," Wentz said Wednesday.