Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out vs. Broncos in Week 5

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was among the players ruled out Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Taylor, who suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans, wouldn’t have practiced this week if the team conducted physical practices. They instead conducted walkthroughs given the short recovery time from Sunday to Thursday.

The Colts don’t seem too concerned with the long-term status of Taylor’s injury and perhaps if this were a typical week, he would have been able to log a practice.

With Taylor ruled out, expect the Colts to elevate running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to share some early down work with Nyheim Hines, who is expected to be the starter. Deon Jackson also will serve as depth while maintaining his typical role on special teams.

Along with Taylor, safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) was ruled out for Thursday night’s game. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (concussion ) were ruled out earlier in the week.

