Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade, should Seahawks get involved?

As we inch ever closer to the start of the NFL season, there is no such thing as a shortage of news. Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade.

News of the trade request reportedly came after a meeting Taylor had with Colts owner Jim Irsay. Needless to say it’s probably fair to surmise things didn’t go all that well if Taylor is asking for a way out.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

Ever since coming to the NFL from Wisconsin prior to the 2020 season, Taylor has been a force of nature for the Colts. In his first two years, Taylor amassed 2,980 rushing yards as well as 29 rushing touchdowns – 18 alone in 2021. Ankle injuries limited Taylor in 2022, but he still had over 800 yards on the ground.

So this begs the question: as Taylor is looking for his new NFL home, should the Seahawks call about acquiring his services? On the surface, perhaps it doesn’t make much sense to get another running back when the team already has Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet – back to back 2nd round picks.

But a backfield with those two, plus Jonathan Taylor, is certainly tantalizing to think about. The Seahawks offense already looks stacked on paper, and adding Taylor would be yet another elite weapon at their disposal. Not to mention Seattle has around $16 million in cap space thanks to new contracts for Uchenna Nwosu and Quandre Diggs. Certainly more than enough room to make one more splashy acquisition and have the financial flexibility to get a deal done.

However, if the Seahawks are going to make another big move and use the new cap space on a big time player, perhaps they should go after a position of need. The defensive line has been improved, but there are those who still think Seattle did not do enough, especially after passing on Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

What say you, 12’s? Let your voice be heard in the poll below.

