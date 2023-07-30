Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade in meeting with team owner Jim Irsay

WESTFIELD — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade after meeting with team owner Jim Irsay during Saturday’s training camp practice at Grand Park, a source confirmed to IndyStar. NFL Network reported the news first.

Irsay told reporters Saturday night that the team does not plan to offer Taylor a contract extension until after the 2023 season, the final year of Taylor’s rookie contract, citing the team’s poor performance last season.

Colts Insider: Why Jonathan Taylor contract's frustrations are understandable

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes his way around the field Friday, July 28, 2023, during an indoor practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

The Colts owner also repeatedly said he’s hopeful that Taylor will play out the season with rookie Anthony Richardson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade