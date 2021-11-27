Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will look to set an NFL record tomorrow
Wisconsin Badger legend Jonathan Taylor has been arguably the greatest running back on the planet during the 2021 season.
In leading the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) to three wins in as many games and helping turn their season around, Taylor has himself primed for an NFL record.
In each of the two-time Doak Walker Award winner’s last eight games, he has gone for at least 100 yards on the ground and had a rushing touchdown. That mark tied Taylor with NFL legends Lydell Mitchell and LaDainian Tomlinson for the most consecutive games with those numbers.
Taylor has a chance to set the NFL record on Sunday, when his Colts host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lydell, LT and JT. pic.twitter.com/hzBeS6wcyM
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 27, 2021