Colts RB Evan Hull will miss "some time" with knee injury

Colts rookie running back Evan Hull is expected to be out awhile after being injured in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

"He's dealing with the knee," coach Steve Steichen said, via Joel Erickson of Fox59. "He could miss some time."

Hull, a fifth-round pick this spring, had two touches for 7 yards in his pro debut.

He would miss a minimum of four games if he goes on injured reserve.

The Colts are thin at the position, with Jonathan Taylor still on reserve/physically unable to perform. Zack Moss missed the season opener with an arm injury.

That leaves Deon Jackson and practice squad player Jake Funk as the only healthy running backs the team has.