Colts will use RB-by-committee approach despite return of Zack Moss

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor’s absence has hovered over the 2023 Colts season like a cloud.

And even though the excitement of Anthony Richardson’s debut as starting quarterback threatens to push some light through the haze, the fact that Taylor will miss the first four games still looms over Indianapolis.

For example, instead of Taylor trotting out to join Richardson in the backfield for the majority of Sunday’s snaps against Jacksonville, the Colts have to figure out how to divvy up the workload among the three running backs on the active roster: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull.

“I think it’s running back-by-committee,” Steichen said. “Whoever’s got the hot hand, let ‘em ride a little bit.”

If Moss had been healthy throughout training camp, the pecking order likely would be a lot clearer.

Moss proved he could handle a heavy workload in the final four games last season, piling up 334 yards on 69 carries after Taylor aggravated his ankle injury, forcing the Colts’ superstar back onto the bench. It was the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL during that stretch.

But Moss has been out of the lineup since late July after suffering a broken arm on the first day in pads.

Moss is finally back on the practice field — he practiced with the Colts on Monday, according to Steichen — but might not be ready to be a bell cow yet. Even though the broken arm allowed him to return to conditioning a little earlier than, say, a pulled hamstring, Moss doesn’t have the same buildup of work on his body as Jackson or Hull.

“You would think (the arm injury would allow for more conditioning),” Moss said. “The body’s crazy. You sit down for a couple of weeks, like I had to, obviously, until they gave me clearance to start moving it. Just getting back in shape, that’s the biggest thing.”

Moss is also missing five weeks of work in Steichen’s new scheme, including three since Steichen named Richardson the starting quarterback. A handoff might seem like a foundational piece of football, but there is still some chemistry between running back and quarterback, particularly on read plays where Richardson has to decide whether to leave the ball with Moss or pull it back.

“I’m going to have to figure out his play style, what he likes,” Moss said.

If Moss is more limited than he was at the end of last season, it likely opens a door for Jackson, the third-year back who has taken the bulk of the first-team snaps at the position in training camp.

Jackson has 81 carries for 277 yards in his first two NFL seasons, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. To this point in his career, Jackson’s best work has been as a receiver out of the backfield.

But the Duke product sees this season, this training camp, as a fresh start for his career. For starters, Steichen has installed an entirely new offense, and on top of that, Jackson believes the first-team work has prepared him better.

Taylor and former Colts running back Nyheim Hines took nearly all of the first-team snaps in Jackson’s previous two seasons in the NFL.

“I’m carrying on the foundation that I’ve laid throughout OTAs, throughout camp,” Jackson said. “The situation with the running back room, we’ve got some people out, so everybody’s got to step up for the time being.”

Jackson hopes he gets his chance.

A burner at Duke who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds during the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Jackson believes Steichen’s offense gives him more chances to put his best attributes on display.

“This offense, I feel like it allows all of us to use our versatility, but me specifically, I feel like it allows me to use my speed,” Jackson said. “It suits my skill set pretty well.”

Indianapolis also has Hull, the rookie who was drafted primarily for his skills as a third-down back and averaged 3.1 yards on 17 carries in the preseason.

Whoever gets the ball has to be more successful than the Colts were during the preseason. Indianapolis backs averaged just 3.0 yards per carry on 73 attempts, leaving the big yards to Richardson and backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger, although it’s highly likely Indianapolis will unveil a much more diverse running game Sunday against Jacksonville.

Richardson is expected to be the focal point of that running game.

And that should open holes for the running backs, no matter who’s lined up next to the rookie.

“The box is lighter,” Moss said. “I played with Josh Allen for three years in Buffalo, so I understand when you have a guy like that, what that means for ourselves, for the o-line, for everyone else.”

From the sounds of it, whichever running back takes advantage will be the one who keeps getting the ball.

