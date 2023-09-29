Colts RB coach DeAndre Smith: Jonathan Taylor looks great, hope to work with him soon

The Colts play their fourth game of the season on Sunday and that sets the stage for a decision about running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor becomes eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list after that game and videos Taylor has posted on social media have shown that his ankle appears to be in good shape during workouts. Running backs coach DeAndre Smith hasn't been able to work with Taylor in practices since Taylor has not taken part in any at any point this year due to his ankle and his dissatisfaction with his contract situation, but he likes what he's seen in those videos and hopes he'll "get a chance here real soon" to see Taylor in person.

“He looks great. And I can’t wait to actually physically get a chance to work with him, see him move around, see that speed and feel that speed,” Smith said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

Whether Smith will get that chance remains to be seen. The Colts have not said anything about their plans regarding activating Taylor, who asked for a trade this summer and has not rescinded that request. The team granted him permission to speak with other teams, but nothing came to fruition before the team's self-imposed cutdown day deadline and it remains unclear what will happen next between the back and the team.