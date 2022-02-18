Colts rank 21st in offseason resources

Ever since Chris Ballard took over the day-to-day operations of the Indianapolis Colts, they’ve been considered one of the most resourceful teams in the NFL.

When each offseason has arrived, the Colts have typically been at the top of the list when it comes to salary-cap space and draft capital. While the Colts do find themselves in a solid standing within the salary cap this offseason, the same cannot be said for rest of their resources.

Over the Cap ranked each team’s offseason resources entering the new league year. It is comprised of three separate categories: OTC’s effective salary cap space (cap space with draft picks factored in), draft capital using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger point chart, and potential snaps lost to free agency.

Each team is ranked separately in all three categories. Their average ranking then produces their spot on the list in terms of offseason resources. The Colts came in at No. 21 on the list.

If they had a do-over opportunity there is no way the Colts would make the Carson Wentz trade again. They could have used the same draft capital to draft a cheap rookie QB rather than a somewhat expensive QB who looks to be done. Indy is basically in QB hell at this point. With the 5th most amount of cap room they may have to explore trades again for the QB position. They rank near the bottom of the league in draft capital and free agent snaps so this will be a tough one to improve on next year.

The Colts only have six selections in the upcoming draft with four of them coming on Day 3. They lost their first-round pick—No. 16 overall— due to the conditions of the Carson Wentz trade. There is still a chance they get two more picks on Day 3 thanks to the compensatory formula, but that is just a prediction as of this writing.

Much of the offseason outlook hinges on the future of Carson Wentz. If he’s traded, the Colts will look like a much different team with potentially more resources.

It will be interesting to see what the next month holds for the Colts in terms of the potential Wentz trade and pending free agents, but this offseason may not provide an extensive chance to vastly improve the roster as it currently stands.

