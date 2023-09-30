Colts, Rams square off with early season intrigue

Sep. 30—INDIANAPOLIS — Traditionally, October is the month for NFL contenders to separate themselves from the pack.

Things get serious in the playoff races after Thanksgiving, but the early season positioning can go a long way toward making those late games matter.

In that vein, Sunday's tilt between the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams carries a lot of importance for both teams.

The Colts (2-1) have been an early surprise, using road victories against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens to vault into the AFC South lead. Just two years removed from a Super Bowl title, the Rams (1-2) are trying to weather a storm of early injuries and stay alive in the ultra-competitive NFC West.

"We have a long way to go, but it's encouraging after that slow start (a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars) that we had," Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "We're picking it up and hoping to keep on adding to our win list and look up in late November and we're in a good spot."

The immediate hurdle to that plan is a team the Colts haven't found much recent success against.

Indianapolis hasn't defeated the Rams since 2009 when the franchise was based in Los Angeles, and the Colts haven't won a game in the series at home since 2005 at the defunct RCA Dome.

The Rams won the last two meetings in Indianapolis in 2013 (38-8) and 2021 (27-24). Squeezed in between was a 46-10 loss for the Colts in 2017 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Sean McVay's NFL head coaching debut.

Los Angeles enters this contest without top wide receiver Cooper Kupp and with a banged-up offensive line. Through three weeks, the Rams have surrendered seven sacks and 19 quarterback hits, with six sacks and 10 hits coming in Monday's 19-16 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

A pair of young wide receivers have stepped into the void with Puka Nacua pulling in a team-high 30 receptions for 338 yards and Tutu Atwell adding 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown.

Stalwart quarterback Matthew Stafford has completed 60.3% of his throws for 910 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he's also tossed four interceptions.

Despite the personnel shuffle, Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard sees a familiar Rams team on tape.

"They're kind of doing the same thing, especially offensively," he said. "They do a lot of motion. Matthew Stafford, of course, has 15 years of playing quarterback in this league. He still has a great arm, still does a lot of no-look passes. So we have to be pure on our drops, stuff like that.

"They move around a lot offensively, so we have to make sure we're still on our keys and hopefully knock out that offense."

Indianapolis is expecting a pair of big returns on offense.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly are hopeful of clearing the NFL's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game. Both missed last week's 22-19 overtime victory at Baltimore.

Richardson's on-field start has been encouraging despite a bruised knee and concussion preventing him from finishing his first two starts. The 21-year-old rookie has completed 63.8% of his throws for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he has rushed 13 times for 75 yards and three scores.

Pittman has been the most prolific receiver with 25 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown, and rookie Josh Downs has added 14 receptions for 125 yards.

The Colts' offense has been missing explosive plays in the passing game, however, and the hope is to soon get Alec Pierce more involved in the mix. The speedster has just six catches for 76 yards through three weeks.

"Downfield is usually the most fun," Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter admitted. "If I'm watching a game on TV, I like when the quarterback throws it deep and that camera has got to pan downfield to see what's going to happen. It's probably a little more exciting for the fan at home. We'll continue to take those shots when the time is right.

"You're never going to hit 100% of those, and sometimes (the lack of them) becomes a small sample size thing. The ball is going to go up and down the field. That's for sure. How often per game? Who knows, but we'll give our guys some chances at it."