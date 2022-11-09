Colts-Raiders: 5 prop bets for Sunday’s game
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Indianapolis is a 6-point road underdog against Las Vegas, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 42.5.
Colts Wire presents five proposition bets for Sunday’s Colts-Raiders game.
Colts at Raiders: Who wins Week 10?
[pickup_prop id=”29690″>
O/U: 42.5 total points in Colts-Raiders?
[pickup_prop id=”29700″>
Ehlinger vs. Carr: More total yards in Week 10?
[pickup_prop id=”29701″>
Who will lead Colts-Raiders in rushing yards in Week 10?
[pickup_prop id=”29702″>
Pittman vs. Adams: More yards in Week 10?
[pickup_prop id=”29703″>