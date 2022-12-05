Colts get a quick touchdown to regain the lead, 10-7

The Colts have had no problem moving the ball against the Cowboys defense. They have 99 yards and 10 points on two drives.

Indianapolis needed only five plays and 2 minutes, 13 seconds to go 79 yards after the Cowboys had scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

Ashton Dulin was wide open in the end zone, catching a 14-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan, after Trevon Diggs bit on the double move.

The Colts lead 10-7 after one quarter of play.

They benefited from a kick catch interference penalty on Kelvin Joseph before their first drive and needed to go only 20 yards for a 52-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

Ryan is 3-for-3 for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Jonathan Taylor has seven carries for 31 yards.

