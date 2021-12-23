Colts’ Quenton Nelson returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nelson was absent from practice on Wednesday due to an illness and after Rock Ya-Sin was placed on the COVID-19 list, it wasn’t clear if the former was in risk of missing the game on Saturday night.

However, Nelson was spotted at practice on Thursday, which is the final practice before the injury designations come out.

Quenton Nelson is indeed back at practice today for the Colts. Ryan Kelly not out here. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 23, 2021

With Nelson likely to play on Saturday night, the Colts are likely to be without starting center Ryan Kelly, who is still away from the team following the death of his unborn daughter.

The final injury report will be released on Friday so it will be interesting to see how the designations play out.

