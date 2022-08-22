Colts’ Quenton Nelson ranked 28th in NFL top-100 list

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was ranked 28th on the NFL’s top-100 players list entering the 2022 season.

Entering his fifth season, Nelson has been well worth the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Notre Dame product joined cornerback Kenny Moore II (No. 82) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (No. 66) on the list.

In his four seasons, Nelson has four Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro First Team nods.

Nelson has been the heart of the Colts offensive line since he arrived in 2018. He has missed just three games in his career, all of which came during the 2021 season.

It’s likely that Nelson will sign a record-setting contract extension with the Colts at some point before the season is over—the Colts reportedly want it done before the end of the month.

As arguably the best guard in the NFL, Nelson will be looking to move up this list after the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire