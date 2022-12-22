Colts’ Quenton Nelson named Pro Bowl starter, 5 others alternates

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was voted to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, the first player in franchise history to do so.

Despite the poor offensive line play this season, Nelson has been mostly solid. He may be having a down year by his standards, but he’s still a force on the interior offensive line.

While Nelson was the only player selected to the Pro Bowl, the Colts did have five alternates get voted. They will be eligible if any of the starters at their positions drop out due to injuries or other reasons.

Alongside Nelson, here are the Colts’ players with Pro Bowl nods in 2022:

LG Quenton Nelson

DT DeForest Buckner (alternate)

RB Jonathan Taylor (alternate)

DE Yannick Ngakoue (alternate)

CB Stephon Gilmore (alternate)

LB Zaire Franklin (alternate)

