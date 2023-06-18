Colts’ Quenton Nelson guaranteed to improve in 2023?

Last season was … weird. A first-team All-Pro in each of his first three NFL campaigns and Pro Bowler in each of his first four, Nelson started his Colts career on a Hall of Fame track. But last year was strangely ordinary. Yeah, he still made his fifth Pro Bowl, but that was a reputation nod. According to every measuring stick, Nelson was far from elite. By PFF’s count, he allowed five sacks — a higher total than his first four seasons combined (four).

Now, to be fair, everything was a hot mess in Indianapolis last season, with the Colts stumbling to a highly disappointing 4-12-1 season. But Nelson took immediate accountability for not playing up to his standard.

“I gave up a decent amount (of pressure),” Nelson told The Athletic’s Zak Keefer back in January. “I need to be better in 1-on-1 protection.

“Everything’s fixable. I plan to have my best year next year. It starts with the offseason. I truly believe I can do that.”

And I truly believe in Nelson. With Shane Steichen taking over at head coach and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson poised to receive the reins under center, the Colts could field a devastating ground attack with a healthier season from 2021 NFL rushing king Jonathan Taylor. I can see it now, with Nelson blowing open holes once again as a road-grading force. The man just turned 27 years old this offseason, after all — he’s still squarely in his prime.