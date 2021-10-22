Colts’ Quenton Nelson expected to play vs. 49ers

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

Nelson was designated to return with the optimistic view that he would be able to suit up against the 49ers in prime time. After a week of strong practices, head coach Frank Reich expects Nelson to be activated for the Sunday night matchup.

“We feel good about Quenton (Nelson). We’ll kind of give it another day here but I’m very optimistic on Quenton,” Reich told reporters Friday. “He handled it well. He looked good. Like I said, I expect all systems will be go.”

Getting Nelson back will be a huge boost for the offensive line, especially with the weather expected to be nasty in Santa Clara on Sunday night. The run game will be the focal point of the offense and having the mauler All-Pro return is huge.

The Colts also saw right tackle Braden Smith return to practice for the first time since injuring his foot in Week 1. He was ruled out but it seems the starting offensive line is close to getting back together.

The Colts will still need to activate Nelson, which is likely to come on Saturday. Still, nothing is official until the team announces it so keep an eye out for the news.

