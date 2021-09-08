Colts’ Quenton Nelson dealing with back injury

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson is dealing with a back injury but has not been ruled out for the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters before Wednesday’s practice that Nelson had a flare-up injury in his back. They are monitoring the issue, and Reich said he’s still hopeful Nelson can play in the home opener.

Colts injury news: Quenton Nelson won’t practice today as the team manages a flare-up in his back, but coach Frank Reich says he’s hopeful Nelson can still play Sunday vs Seattle. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 8, 2021

It has been a rough preseason for Nelson. He underwent the same foot surgery that quarterback Carson Wentz did just a day after. He made a speedy recovery and seemed to be on track to play in Week 1, but this new back injury will be worth monitoring.

With the season now here, the Colts have to release injury reports throughout the week and that will give us a better idea of the progression as the opener approaches.

