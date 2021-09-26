Colts’ Quenton Nelson (ankle) ruled OUT vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and will not return.

Nelson’s ankle got rolled on in a pile on a short-yard run during the second quarter. He walked off the field with the trainers, went into the medical tent and then was carted off the field to the locker room.

Nelson was then back on the sideline with his ankle taped for the end of the first half of the game but was ruled out when the third quarter began.

Quenton Nelson has been officially ruled out of this game. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 26, 2021

Nelson has been playing through a back injury and had surgery on his foot during training camp.

Replacing Nelson at left guard will be veteran Chris Reed.

