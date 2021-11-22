Colts’ Quenton Nelson (ankle) considered day-to-day

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson re-aggravated an ankle injury during the team’s 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and is considered day-to-day.

There wasn’t much of an update for head coach Frank Reich to provide on Monday when speaking to the media but it’s at least a bit encouraging that Nelson is considered day-to-day after turning the ankle during the big AFC win.

“No update, just aggravated. We’ll have to take it day-by-day to see how bad,” Reich told the media Monday.

Nelson wound up playing 64% of the snaps on offense but part of that may have been due to the massive lead the Colts had in the second half of the game. It isn’t clear if Nelson would have returned had the game been closer in score.

Reich even admitted they may have to keep Nelson from returning too quickly.

“At some level, yeah. I mean I probably see him fighting it. He’s a competitor, he’s tough. He’s going to do what he can,” Reich said. “We need to give him as much rest as we can and see if we can’t get out ahead of it a little bit, but there is no telling. I mean, I know he’ll do everything he can as far as treatment, rest, to be out there as much as he can.”

The injury report has been relatively clean over the last two weeks or so but expect Nelson’s to be one of the major names headlining it this week as the Colts prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

