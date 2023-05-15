Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson bused tables after NFL’s rookie orientation program

It's clear the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson in part due to his impressive physical traits and work ethic as a quarterback, but also because he has the type of character Indianapolis wants on the team.

Richardson, who will turn 21 later this month, helped bus tables after an NFL rookie orientation program, according to a story told by Jake Query of 1075 The Fan. According to Query, the story was relayed to him by an attendee at the Indiana Sports Corp luncheon last week where Colts general manager Chris Ballard was the speaker.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice resident of football operations, called Ballard to tell him how impressed he was with Richardson after the program wrapped up. After the dinner, which was attended by all potential draftees, the room was left a mess, but Richardson stayed behind to bus tables before the staff returned.

"Vincent walked up and approached him and said, 'You don't need to do this,'" Query said. "To which Anthony Richardson responded, 'We left this room in an unacceptable condition and it's not right for us to expect the staff to clean it all up.'"

Vincent said Richardson was free to go, but the Colts rookie said, "No, it's all right. I'd like to stay and help." Richardson did indeed stay and was the last person there along with staff workers cleaning up.

The story is told at around the 9:30 mark of the May 11 Kevin & Query show.

Ironically, it's not the only time Richardson has helped clean up after dinner. He made a cameo in the Colts' schedule release video last week.

After DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart literally ate through the Colts' schedule, Richardson was brought in to replace Alec Pierce to wash dishes.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Anthony Richardson: Colts QB bused tables after NFL rookie orientation