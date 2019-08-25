Colts quarterback Andrew Luck set to retire after preseason game versus Bears

As the Bears and Colts starters watched the third preseason game from the bench, one star was already planning his exit strategy.

During the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a bomb that shook the NFL.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck was set to enter his seventh season, although he missed all of 2017 with an injury. An offseason leg issue has lingered into the preseason, and now he's ready to call it quits.

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts' owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

The Colts opted to leave backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the bench for the game against the Bears because of Luck's injury. Now, he's their starter for Week 1, reinforcing the decision to hold him out.

Luck was shown on the sidelines with his teammates during the broadcast, riding it out for one last weekend before hanging up the cleats. The NFL will miss one of the league's most talented quarterbacks who left a career unfulfilled.

