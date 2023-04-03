Colts work out QBs C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young

Nearly every current mock draft lists quarterbacks C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and Bryce Young from Alabama as the top two picks in the draft. Yet the QB-needy team picking at No 4, the Indianapolis Colts, are doing more than their due diligence on the two standout prospects.

According to Albert Breer, the Colts have headed to California to work out Stroud and Young. The two are both training in Southern California and the Colts opted to take advantage and work them out together. Breer also noted the Colts did not devote resources to checking them out at their respective pro days.

While it might appear unlikely either falls to No. 4, it’s smart for the Colts to be prepared. There are chances a team covets other players highly enough to snag them and leave one of the consensus top two QBs to fall to Indianapolis. Or the Colts could attempt to trade up if they feel strongly enough about either Stroud or Young.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire