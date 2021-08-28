Colts QB Sam Ehlinger suffers knee injury in preseason finale, “it didn’t look good”

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich fears the worst with quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s knee injury.

The Colts traveled to Detroit to face the Lions in their preseason finale on Friday night. The rookie quarterback relieved Jacob Eason in the second quarter for the two-minute drill and was expected to get an extended look for the remainder of the game.

Unfortunately, Ehlinger attempted just three passes (3-for-3 for 63 yards) before suffering a knee injury. He limped off and did not return.

“It didn’t look good. Kind of got a pretty up-close look at it, but obviously, you wait for the doctor’s final say on it,” Reich told the media after the game. Needless to say, it sounds like they’re bracing for the worst.

The former Longhorn looked sharp prior to the injury, including a 60-yard completion to Dezmon Patmon.

If Ehlinger is out of action for an extended period of time, it could impact the Colts’ roster decision. NFL teams are required to reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Ehlinger has had a strong preseason for Indianapolis, often receiving first-team reps in practice alongside second-year quarterback Jacob Eason. If Ehlinger’s knee injury requires season-ending surgery, Eason will secure the backup role to Carson Wentz.