Colts' QB Richardson to start first preseason game vs. Bills
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is named starter versus the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
